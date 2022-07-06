Jorginho wants to stay and extend his Chelsea contract

Jorginho has entered the final year of the contract he signed when joining Chelsea in 2018, and while he’s been an important member of the team ever since, amassing nearly 200 appearances, his future seems entirely unknown at this point.

While his agent has always kept the return door open to Italy, Jorginho himself apparently wants to stay with Chelsea and wants a new contract — potential talks over which are set to take place after the transfer window.

“Chelsea are the priority. His contract will expire in 2023, I think we will talk about the renewal from September.” -João Santos; source: TuttoMercatoWeb via Mail

The previous administration had an unwritten policy of only giving out one-year extensions to players over 30, so perhaps something similar might be on the table for Jorginho in September. Or the new people in charge might get rid of that policy and offer a multi-year extension. Or perhaps we’ll be happy to let him walk for free.

All options appear to be on the table. Choose wisely!