Ian Maatsen was one the dozen or so players back at Cobham on the first day of preseason this past weekend, but he was expected to not stay too long with a loan move lined up to Feyenoord for the season. However, that appears to not be happening now, with the 20-year-old instead set to stay ... “for the time being” ... and challenge for first-team spot. You love to see it!

That’s according to local news outlet Algemeen Dagblad, who report that Maatsen has let Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot know of his decision, which does put them in a bit of a bind as they were expecting Maatsen to help them replace Tyrell Malacia, who signed with Manchester United last week.

Maatsen had a successful loan at Coventy City in the Championship (second tier) last season, and at Charlton Atheltic in League One (third tier) the season before that, so his progression certainly would warrant something more challenging as the next step. A Chelsea first-team spot would certainly qualify as that something, especially if both Marcos Alonso and Emerson were to leave, which would make the youngster Ben Chilwell’s direct backup.

G’wan, Ian!

(Maatsen could also head out on loan somewhere else, too, with two years still left on his contract.)