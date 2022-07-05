The futures of Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta and highly promising young Armando Broja are set to be decided (or at least discussed) this week when they return from summer holidays, according to reports from Marca and the London Evening Standard.

Azpilicueta’s case involves a potential move to Barcelona, with the club apparently having promised to let him go, but our lack of defensive reinforcements this summer — not to mention Barcelona’s financial difficulties — possibly “forcing” the 32-year-old to stay, despite everyone’s best intentions. Azpi does have a year left on his contract thanks to the extension that was triggered before the sanctions last season.

As for Broja, his options, should Thomas Tuchel approve his exit already, are far more varied, with Everton and West Ham most interested — and according to the Standard, the former ready with a £30m bid, even — but plenty others, like Newcastle possibly keeping an eye on things as well. Broja himself wants first-team football at the Premier League level, and at least a “substantial role” were he stay with Chelsea instead.

Decisions, decisions...