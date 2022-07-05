Hakim Ziyech continues to be linked with AC Milan, and the narrative has steadily moved from idea to interest to growing expectation of a potential deal. According to The Athletic, the two teams are now “currently discussing” a deal for the 29-year-old.

While Chelsea have been said to prefer a permanent transfer, unsurprisingly a loan deal is what is the subject of these discussions. There’s no word on any additional options or obligations on the table right now, though such possibilities are undoubtedly part of any discussions we may in fact be having.

In addition to much-needed defensive reinforcements, Chelsea have been linked with a few attacking players, such as Raheem Sterling and Raphinha. Those pursuits would make a lot more sense if we do have an exit or two lined up such, such as Ziyech. Romelu Lukaku has left (on loan) already, though his departure isn’t really leaving a big gap in the team.

With preseason already under way for Chelsea (and Ziyech involved) and Milan starting up soon as well, it’s time to start getting some of deals over the line.