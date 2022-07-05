 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chelsea table improved bid for Matthijs De Ligt as Bayern Munich enter race — reports

Hotting up

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4”Press conference The Netherlands” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Beyond the whole Cristiano Ronaldo sideshow, Chelsea’s actual transfer priorities appear to be in a good place, with the team targeting defensive reinforcements and perhaps Raheem Sterling.

And it’s the former tract where we might make the biggest splash, with reports in Italy today talking about an improved bid for Matthijs De Ligt. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims that Chelsea have tabled an €80m/£70m bid (straight cash) for the 22-year-old, which may not meet his release clause (€120m) but may be good enough for Juventus to accept. The report claims that €90m is Juve’s asking price, but earlier reports had posited a transfer in the range of €70-75m as a distinct possibility.

Other reports, both in Italy and in England, are less definitive than that, but it seems clear that we’re working on trying to make this happen. And we might have to step up those efforts indeed, with Bayern Munich reportedly entering the race as well. Reports in Germany sound quite positive about their chances, as such reports are wont to do.

Either way, De Ligt looks likely to leave and Juve look likely to cash in handsomely. De Ligt’s said (by most) to prefer Chelsea, but that preference seems less strong than, say, Raphinha’s preference for Barcelona.

Time to turn up the heat!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...