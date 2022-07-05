Beyond the whole Cristiano Ronaldo sideshow, Chelsea’s actual transfer priorities appear to be in a good place, with the team targeting defensive reinforcements and perhaps Raheem Sterling.

Defenders and Sterling are currently the priority for Tuchel/Chelsea...A lot of people would be surprised if Tuchel expressed a desire to sign Ronaldo, regardless of how much he admires him. But that is a conversation that still needs to be had. https://t.co/tO9zxi82hv — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 4, 2022

And it’s the former tract where we might make the biggest splash, with reports in Italy today talking about an improved bid for Matthijs De Ligt. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims that Chelsea have tabled an €80m/£70m bid (straight cash) for the 22-year-old, which may not meet his release clause (€120m) but may be good enough for Juventus to accept. The report claims that €90m is Juve’s asking price, but earlier reports had posited a transfer in the range of €70-75m as a distinct possibility.

Bayern's interest in Matthijs de Ligt naturally affects the price. Told Chelsea's latest proposal is already close to £70 million. Both clubs still working to try and get an agreed fee. Pretty open race. PSG not in it. They want Milan Skriniar. https://t.co/gUPyCR5QdM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 4, 2022

Other reports, both in Italy and in England, are less definitive than that, but it seems clear that we’re working on trying to make this happen. And we might have to step up those efforts indeed, with Bayern Munich reportedly entering the race as well. Reports in Germany sound quite positive about their chances, as such reports are wont to do.

Exclusive News De Ligt: Bayern wants him & #deLigt wants to join Bayern! Talks with Nagelsmann & Salihamidzic impressed him! Negotiations between Bayern/Juve have started. Talks are good. But: He‘s very expensive. Transfer fee expected between €60-80m. @SkySports @Sky_Marc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 4, 2022

Either way, De Ligt looks likely to leave and Juve look likely to cash in handsomely. De Ligt’s said (by most) to prefer Chelsea, but that preference seems less strong than, say, Raphinha’s preference for Barcelona.

Time to turn up the heat!