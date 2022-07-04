Official: Hull City sign Nathan Baxter on loan from Chelsea, again

Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has returned to Hull City for a second year, officially joining on loan today for the season. Unlike last year, Hull have an option to make his stay permanent via a buy-option, as confirmed by their announcement. (No word on how much that option may be.)

The 23-year-old made 18 appearances for the Tigers last season as he battled an injury as well as the incumbent, Matt Ingram, who incidentally signed a new long-term contract with the club just the other week.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the return of goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an option to buy!



Welcome back, @NathanBaxterGK!

#hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) July 4, 2022

With Édouard Mendy firmly entrenched as the Chelsea number-one, and both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli available still as backups, Baxter’s chances of playing time at Chelsea were slim to none this season, once again. As tough as it is for prospects to break into the first-team, it’s doubly so for goalkeepers. While Baxter has never been shy in talking about his ultimate goal of targeting the Chelsea job, he’s also understandably wants to play regularly.

In any case, good luck, Nathan! Make us proud.