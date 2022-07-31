Michy Batshuayi was one of several first-team players not involved in either Udinese friendly this weekend, having been left out of the traveling squad and back at Cobham alongside Timo Werner and Ross Barkley. Unlike in the case of those two (and certainly Werner), there were no reports of any injury for Michy, adding to the notion that he may be getting close to figuring out a move for the season ahead (and perhaps beyond).

While the sourcing isn’t the best, we do have reports over the past couple days from the likes of Football.London and 90min that Everton are “in talks” with Chelsea over Batshuayi (in addition to Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley, though maybe not the latter anymore). And those talks may even involve a transfer, not just another loan like we’ve done repeatedly in the last five (5!) years with the 28-year-old striker.

Batshuayi spent all of last season at Beşiktaş, scoring 14 times in 42 appearances in all competitions. He has one year left on his Chelsea contract, and any transfer income we may eke out from this situation should be looked upon as a bonus for us, as we look to the future with someone like Armando Broja instead.