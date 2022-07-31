Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now.

While Fulham have done so in midfield with the arrival of João Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon and at right back with the addition of Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg, they remain in the hunt for a new center back, and according to Sky Sports, have as many four offers in for various players. One of those offers is apparently to Chelsea for Malang Sarr, whom we snapped up for free two years ago and who has three years left on his contract.

Fulham have offers on the table for FOUR central defenders - including West Ham United’s Issa Diop & Chelsea’s Malang Sarr. Fulham increasingly hopeful of completing a deal for Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno before start of the season. #IssaDiop #MalangSarr #Leno #FFC #SSN — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 31, 2022

It being a vague mention in a random tweet, it doesn’t contain any detail about the supposed bid itself, whether it’s a transfer or a loan, what terms it might contain, what color the table may be, or how realistic the possibility could be in the first place. The 23-year-old has remained steadily involved over the past twelve months, and while he’s surely not slated to be a starter — Kalidou Koulibaly should have that left-center back position on lock — he could provide some depth and flexibility, just like last season.

(UPDATE: The Athletic claim that Fulham have proposed both a loan and a transfer for Sarr.)

Chelsea do remain linked with multiple center backs as we enter the last month of the transfer window, and if any one of those arrives (say, Wesley Fofana, who’s the current rumor-king), at least one of Sarr or Levi Colwill or Ethan Ampadu (or Emerson, if we want to lump him in there based on preseason usage) would probably have to make way.