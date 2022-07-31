 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Wesley Fofana talk, no Wesley Fofana action

Rumors of rumors

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Leicester City v Sevilla - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The rumor mill continues to link Chelsea with any and all center backs who may or may not be available, and while none of them seem to have progressed beyond rumors-only status — such as: Benjamin Pavard, Joško Gvardiol, Milan Škriniar — there’s been increasing talk around Wesley Fofana, a long-term target for the Blues.

Fofana’s name actually reappeared a few weeks ago as an “extremely difficult” proposition that Chelsea are “plotting” despite Leicester City “not entertaining” bids and Fofana not exactly pushing to leave. And while the lay of the land hasn’t changed, reports continue to talk about this as a possibility — though without any action to speak of.

The potential transfer fee has gone up in the meantime, with the Athletic reporting that £80m would get it done though Chelsea are unlikely to pay that much in cash and are looking to include players, which never ever works (certainly not in the Premier League).

Fofana’s resolution not to leave may be tested as well, at least according to L’Equipe (via GFFN), who postulate that Champions League football would “guarantee” the 21-year-old’s place in the France squad for the World Cup coming up later this year.

Some reports claim that Chelsea could actually put together an offer at some point in the coming week, but I’m sure the rumor mill will sustain this story for a while either way.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History