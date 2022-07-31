All Wesley Fofana talk, no Wesley Fofana action

The rumor mill continues to link Chelsea with any and all center backs who may or may not be available, and while none of them seem to have progressed beyond rumors-only status — such as: Benjamin Pavard, Joško Gvardiol, Milan Škriniar — there’s been increasing talk around Wesley Fofana, a long-term target for the Blues.

Fofana’s name actually reappeared a few weeks ago as an “extremely difficult” proposition that Chelsea are “plotting” despite Leicester City “not entertaining” bids and Fofana not exactly pushing to leave. And while the lay of the land hasn’t changed, reports continue to talk about this as a possibility — though without any action to speak of.

Of course, lure of #UCL (and Chelsea) is of some appeal to Fofana. No denying that. But he really isn’t pushing for exit now. That, plus Leicester’s reluctance to sell, makes a summer transfer challenging. Not impossible but it will require a ‘Harry Maguire’ style offer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2022

The potential transfer fee has gone up in the meantime, with the Athletic reporting that £80m would get it done though Chelsea are unlikely to pay that much in cash and are looking to include players, which never ever works (certainly not in the Premier League).

Fofana’s resolution not to leave may be tested as well, at least according to L’Equipe (via GFFN), who postulate that Champions League football would “guarantee” the 21-year-old’s place in the France squad for the World Cup coming up later this year.

Some reports claim that Chelsea could actually put together an offer at some point in the coming week, but I’m sure the rumor mill will sustain this story for a while either way.