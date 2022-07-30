Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.

Chelsea have confirmed they've used an option in Billy Gilmour's contract to extend it until 2024. His deal now has an extra 12 months to run. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 13, 2022

Those two narrative threads come together in a report from the Daily Mail, which claims that Everton are “monitoring” Gilmour and are “considering a loan move” for the 21-year-old. Gilmour played 17 times for Lampard at Chelsea, including in several Premier League and Champions League games. His loan to Norwich wasn’t particularly impressive, but Norwich were also a terrible team overall.

One reunion that Lampard and Everton are less keen on however is with Ross Barkley, their former superstar wunderkind, whom we’ve been actively shopping around. The Mail do add that Aston Villa may be interested in snapping him up, especially if they could do so at a cut-rate transfer fee.