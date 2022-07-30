After two seasons at Chelsea, Timo Werner could be another striker on his way out, having failed to live up to expectations. Newcastle United, Juventus and his former club, RB Leipzig, have all been linked in recent days and look likeliest, in increasing order, to secure his services at least on loan for the next season.

And Werner himself might be willing to make things easier in that regard. According to a report from Bild (via Daily Mail), the 26-year-old is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut — especially when it comes to the possibility of going back to Leipzig.

At the same time, Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are “prepared” to allow Werner’s exit on a loan deal that could include a buy-option. And in Germany, Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg says Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, Oliver Mintzlaff is “pushing” for Werner’s return to Leipzig.

Werner missed Chelsea’s weekend trip to Italy with a minor injury that he’s been dealing with for a couple weeks.