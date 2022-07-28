Wesley Fofana’s name popped back into the Chelsea rumor mill yesterday, bringing with it some good cheer and making for good headlines. However, beyond that there was little substance to them, with Chelsea’s intentions tenuous and ‘extremely difficult’ plots of resolve-testing, at best.

And just in case there was any doubt, follow-up stories soon emerged about Leicester City’s resolve being quite strong indeed, with the Evening Standard summing up the situation quite well: “it appears Chelsea will fail in any bid to sign Fofana [...] Leicester will not entertain a bid and the player will not push for a move this summer.”

Of course, it’s easy to stick to that stance without someone dangling £70m in front of your face, but Leicester don’t seem to be in any dire need of a cash windfall and, having just recently extended Fofana for another five years, certainly should be able to rely on his loyalty and commitment for the time being.

Maybe we can check back in with Milan Škriniar?