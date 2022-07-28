Official: Barcelona sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla, Chelsea do not

Barcelona’s best efforts and whisperings and shady dealings have paid off once again, as they have now officially gazumped Chelsea yet again this summer by acquiring defender Jules Koundé from Sevilla.

Chelsea had agreed a fee of around £55m with Sevilla for the transfer, but the 23-year-old himself had different ideas altogether, and kept waiting for Barcelona to find enough loopholes in the system to put an offer together. While their offer (€50+10m, reportedly) is not quite as attractive as Chelsea’s, for either the club or the player, they have managed to convince both to play ball. That’s fairly silly on Sevilla’s end, choosing to keep the player in their own division, but it is what it is.

(There’s also a budding narrative that Koundé decided to snub Chelsea after the situation last summer and us trying to move for others first this summer, but that’s surely revisionist history.)

We wish them all absolutely no luck and may their Wi-Fi be forever slow and unstable.