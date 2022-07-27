Chelsea’s attempts to trim the squad have seen us make Hakim Ziyech available for as little as €10m, according to a report in the Daily Mail today. That’s certainly a steep discount on the €40m we paid to Ajax Amsterdam for his services just a couple years ago, but perhaps indicative of our desires to avoid yet another loan deal for an older player (the number of which are nowadays restricted by FIFA’s new regulations). And we certainly know how much Serie A clubs love their loan deals!

Despite the steep discount, Ziyech’s primary suitors, AC Milan, would still have trouble affording his wages, so the 29-year-old would have to take a paycut. But it might be worth it to him to do so, should he be as motivated to leave as his good pal Romelu Lukaku was earlier in the window. Big Rom took a wage cut to make his (temporary) exit happen, which should serve as inspiration to all others who happen to be unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech has certainly shown moments of extreme quality in the last couple years, but has not really managed to establish himself in the team and live up to his Wizard of AMS billing. He has three years left on his contract, and as the oldest attacking player on the books, will be turning 30 later this season.