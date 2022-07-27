Having struck out on Nathan Aké, Matthijs De Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, and seemingly Jules Koundé as well — am I forgetting anyone else? — Chelsea’s continuing to cast a wide net (far beyond Cobham) in looking for potential defensive reinforcements. One new name in that regard is 21-year-old center back Benoît Badiashile, who currently plies his trade at AS Monaco.

The France U21 international has caught the eye of many a club around Europe, including Chelsea, which of course means that Barcelona are right there as well. Badiashile has also been linked with Manchester United as well as Sevilla, who might be looking at him as a potential replacement for the aforementioned Koundé.

With two years left on his contract, Badiashile could just be cruising for a new deal of course, while Monaco can set any price they want, such as €50m, which is the number that L’Equipe are running with as the asking price.

Despite his young age, Badiashile has got plenty of pro-level experience already, with over 100 senior appearances. He made his debut for Monaco at age 17 and has been a key player for them for the past two years. He’s tall, strong, and quite athletic, and has decent ball-playing skills and some typical young-player weaknesses to go along with those attributes.