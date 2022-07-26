Chelsea look likely to lose out to Barcelona on yet another transfer target in Jules Koundé, and with little time to waste, we’re moving on to other targets immediately. First on that list, as per Nizaar Kinsella in the Evening Standard, is Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries is a familiar name, having been tenuously linked earlier this summer, and also from the periphery of last summer’s Achraf Hakimi (Inter to PSG) and Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea to Atalanta) transfers. The 26-year-old joined Inter from PSV just last summer for a bargain price of €15m, and while he had an excellent debut season, he could be available in an effort to settle the club’s books — especially if Milan Škriniar fails to complete to his previously expected PSG transfer.

(On a sidenote, if we could make a play for Škriniar, that would be fantabulous indeed.)

Dumfries is not quite as versatile as either Reece James or César Azpilicueta (or Dujon Stering), or Koundé for that matter, but as a right (wing-)back, he could be a useful addition.

That said, this is one of those situations where reaching into the Academy would be my preferred solution — the aforementioned Sterling, for example. Dumfries is not an unmissable transfer and his upside is limited. Use the Academy rather than transfer funds to fill out the squad!