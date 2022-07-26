Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea has been subject to frequent speculation over the past twelve months, but given recent comments from Werner himself as well as head coach Thomas Tuchel, that sort of speculation might progress towards reality in the near future.

While offloading Werner will not be easy due to the financials involved, we do have some reported interest from the likes of Juventus and Newcastle United, with the former idea perhaps finding a bit more fertile ground right now.

In fact, following a report yesterday from Sky Italia (via Sky Sports), that Juve have identified Timo as a potential backup option should they fail to secure the return of Álvaro Morata for a third successive season on loan from Atlético Madrid, the Old Lady have now started some discussions with Chelsea as well. Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea would be “open” to loaning out Werner, who does have three years left on his contract still.

Discussions/contacts between Juve and Chelsea for Timo Werner started yesterday. Juve are exploring this idea alongside Álvaro Morata, top of the list for Allegri. #CFC



Chelsea could let Timo go on loan this summer, more to follow also on other clubs soon.

Meanwhile, Werner’s has also been linked with Newcastle United, though the sourcing on this is even more dubious than the return to RB Leipzig idea that was floated a couple days ago.

Still, at least there’s some chatter so perhaps we can figure out a solution to make everyone happy.