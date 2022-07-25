Chelsea exit rumors: Timo Werner to RB Leipzig; Kepa Arrizabalaga to Napoli?

As much as Chelsea may be struggling to close deals for incoming players, at least in some situations, those problems are nothing compared to our inability to offload players surplus to requirements. While we were able to figure out a solution for Romelu Lukaku, the squad remains bloated and full of seemingly unmotivated (but highly paid) players who are just going through the motions at the moment.

Timo Werner, lovable personality aside, has come under fire for his lazy play on Saturday, and was recently the subject of some interesting comments from head coach Thomas Tuchel as well, which seemed to hint at a general unhappiness of being here from the 26-year-old’s side.

“I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this [that he could be happy ‘everywhere’], I do not understand.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Goal

Werner did in fact say that he could be happy “everywhere” as long as he was playing and scoring goals regularly, none of which has happened at Chelsea under Tuchel. (And the latter of which hasn’t happened at all since his arrival two years ago.)

But because of that, offloading Werner isn’t an easy proposition (see also: every other player we’re trying to get rid of). There may be some hope with RB Leipzig, but that seems rather speculative, which Sky Deutschland claiming that it would be “an option for all parties” but also has “a long way to go”.

❗️News #Werner: On Friday we have reported excl. about the #CFC relation Tuchel/Werner & the possibility of his departure. Still early stage but a return to Leipzig is an option for all parties. We‘ve been told that it would be a long way to go. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a bit more realistic may be a solution for Kepa Arrizabalaga, which is something Chelsea have been working on for many months now, with no apparent success.

As with Werner, the financials involved make this a very tough proposition, but perhaps with a wage subsidy, we can figure something out. News out of Italy has put Napoli front and center of this conversation, but I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything actually materializing here.

Kepa played the first game of the US Tour and then was not seen the rest of the trip.

Ieri c’è stata una chiacchierata tra il #Napoli e l’entourage di #Kepa, pista segnalata nei giorni scorsi. Il portiere vuole giocare e ha dato disponibilità, l’ingaggio è molto alto, i rapporti con il #Chelsea possono aiutare. Ma anche per questo motivo #Neto resta in corsa — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 24, 2022