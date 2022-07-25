Chelsea ‘tired’ of waiting for Jules Koundé as Barcelona inch closer — reports

Nearly twenty years ago, an episode of the seminal HBO show “Sex and the City” brought the phrase “he’s just not that into you” into (American) public consciousness. A popular self-improvement book of dating advice and a less popular movie of the same name followed not long after. Todd Boehly was probably not the target audience for any of those, but surely he’s quite aware of the concept. And that should allow him to see that Jules Koundé, like Raphinha and Matthijs De Ligt before him, is just not that into us.

It seems to be fully within Koundé’s power to put a stop to all of this nonsense, and come upstairs and (proverbially) consummate the Chelsea deal. As with Raphinha, Chelsea have a deal agreed with his current club, and have personal terms in place with the player as well. But Barcelona keep pushing despite not having the financial means to do so at the moment, and keep asking Koundé to wait for them. And he seems quite willing to wait.

Barcelona are now getting closer to Jules Koundé. Positive contacts also in the morning, personal terms are fully agreed with Koundé - working on final bid. #FCB



Chelsea are tired of waiting for the green light - ready to explore other options if it doesn’t arrive soon. pic.twitter.com/61eaBF8Cb7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Things can obviously always change in a heartbeat in the transfer market, but it also sounds like we’re growing quite tired of waiting. Not sure what other comparable options we might have to pursue in the remaining month of the window, but reports like the Guardian’s latest are reflective of the changing mood on our side — not to mention the frustrations of preseason, on and off the pitch. Perhaps that will be enough pressure on Koundé to get him to make a decision.

But hey, if we’re looking for a young center back with oodles of potential, we really don’t have to look very far... (And if we need a backup right-sided defender, Dujon Sterling’s still at the ready and available. Perfect opportunity to use the Academy and round out the squad.)