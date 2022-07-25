The CEO of Serie A side Sassuolo seems to have settled the saga of Armando Broja and West Ham United by confirming yesterday that the Hammers have in fact agreed a €36+6m deal for 23-year-old striker Gianluca Scamacca.

While it’s still possible that West Ham would spend a similar amount on yet another striker this summer, Scamacca’s arrival does douse most of the Broja flames, with some reports going as far as to say that they have now dropped their interest in our Academy hopeful.

Broja had briefly appeared on the preseason tour, arriving late in the USA and leaving soon after — officially due to injury, but at the time seemingly (and contrary to Tuchel’s assurances) because of his impending transfer. And though West Ham are pretty much out now, just a week later, there is still interest from the likes of Everton and Newcastle United, “back on watch” as per iNews, though apparently they’d be more willing to consider a loan, which might suit us better (and still give Broja plenty of playing time).

Of course, we could just consider trying to give said playing time to Broja ourselves. It’s not like any of our other forwards are setting the scoreboard on fire...