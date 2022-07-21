Barcelona are still hoping to convince Jules Koundé to wait for them as they conjure more money out of thin air by mortgaging off yet another part of their storied club. And even if they are still unlikely to match the terms of Chelsea’s offer to both the player and his current club, Sevilla, even after all that, they seem to be taken seriously still for whatever reason — sportingly noble or perhaps something a lot less grandiose.

So just like in the case of Raphinha, we wait. And just like last summer, we wait for Koundé.

| FC Barcelona have told Jules Koundé to “hold on!” & if he does, he will join the club, otherwise, he's going to Chelsea.@gerardromero [ ️] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) July 21, 2022

We might have personal terms agreed with him (as twelve months ago) and we might be close to finalizing a £55m transfer agreement with Sevilla for his transfer (and we’re closer to that than last year, by all indications), the deal continues to remain in some doubt. It looked to be happening 24 hours ago, but things can change rather quickly in football.

Sevilla y Chelsea confían en que todo llegue a buen puerto durante el día de hoy. El jugador espera noticias de su agente. NO perjudicará al SFC. Desde Nervión se piensa que el Barça, que sigue presionando a Koundé, no juega limpio. — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) July 21, 2022

Raphinha tenía una oferta muy superior del Chelsea. Quiso jugar en el Barça.



Lewandowski tenía ofertas superiores del Chelsea/PSG. Quiso jugar en el Barça.



Koundé tiene una oferta muy superior del Chelsea. El Barça va a hacerle una oferta de 60m al Sevilla.



En tus manos está. pic.twitter.com/Nt4ldtT7xA — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) July 21, 2022

Some clarity had been expected by the end of this week, or perhaps by the end of today. That’s not looking likely: Kounde had been initially left out of Sevilla’s preseason training camp in Portugal, but has now traveled, apparently of his own accord!

Maybe next week then?

Jules Koundé se presentó a las 18,30 y viajó voluntariamente con la expedición del Sevilla para Portugal. ¿Se ha ido al traste su traspaso al Chelsea? NO. SFC y Chelsea ahora intercambian documentos. El jugador desea esperar noticias con el equipo y no entrenarse en solitario. — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) July 21, 2022