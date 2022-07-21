 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona still trying to do a Raphinha with Jules Koundé as Chelsea push for deal — reports

Gazumpa loompa

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona are still hoping to convince Jules Koundé to wait for them as they conjure more money out of thin air by mortgaging off yet another part of their storied club. And even if they are still unlikely to match the terms of Chelsea’s offer to both the player and his current club, Sevilla, even after all that, they seem to be taken seriously still for whatever reason — sportingly noble or perhaps something a lot less grandiose.

So just like in the case of Raphinha, we wait. And just like last summer, we wait for Koundé.

We might have personal terms agreed with him (as twelve months ago) and we might be close to finalizing a £55m transfer agreement with Sevilla for his transfer (and we’re closer to that than last year, by all indications), the deal continues to remain in some doubt. It looked to be happening 24 hours ago, but things can change rather quickly in football.

Some clarity had been expected by the end of this week, or perhaps by the end of today. That’s not looking likely: Kounde had been initially left out of Sevilla’s preseason training camp in Portugal, but has now traveled, apparently of his own accord!

Maybe next week then?

