Personal terms, verbal agreement in place for Chelsea to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla — reports

It’s happening??

By David Pasztor
/ new
Sevilla FC v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander
#HotDays
Photo by Juanjo Ubeda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea spent six years chasing Kalidou Koulibaly before finally managing to sign him last week. Compared to that, the couple years we’ve spent chasing Jules Koundé is practically nothing. Still, it’s been a long road to secure the 23-year-old center back’s signature, but it’s looking like we’re finally going to be able to close the deal. Better brew up that coffee, baby!

As per multiple reports in the last few hours, Chelsea have reached a “verbal agreement” with Sevilla for a deal around £52-55m (€60-65m), maybe slightly less. While some details still need to be finalized in what will be a record transfer for the La Liga side either way, this is probably the closest we’ve come to actually having an agreement in place with them — even closer than twelve months ago.

Meanwhile, personal terms, just like twelve months ago, are not an issue, and we are reportedly all good already in that regard for a five-year contract.

The only spanner in the works is potentially Barcelona, but they seem to have finally exhausted their financial magic toolbox and got no more actual spanners left (especially as they still need funds to complete the César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso deals).

Dare we say this is happening? After all this time?

It’s happening!

