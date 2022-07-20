Chelsea spent six years chasing Kalidou Koulibaly before finally managing to sign him last week. Compared to that, the couple years we’ve spent chasing Jules Koundé is practically nothing. Still, it’s been a long road to secure the 23-year-old center back’s signature, but it’s looking like we’re finally going to be able to close the deal. Better brew up that coffee, baby!

As per multiple reports in the last few hours, Chelsea have reached a “verbal agreement” with Sevilla for a deal around £52-55m (€60-65m), maybe slightly less. While some details still need to be finalized in what will be a record transfer for the La Liga side either way, this is probably the closest we’ve come to actually having an agreement in place with them — even closer than twelve months ago.

Sevilla and Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place for Jules Kounde. Advanced talks continuing to finalise. Kounde has already agreed personal terms with #CFC and they are more preferable than the offer from Barcelona. Barca haven't yet made a formal counter-offer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, personal terms, just like twelve months ago, are not an issue, and we are reportedly all good already in that regard for a five-year contract.

19:42. El Sevilla acepta la oferta del Chelsea:

55 millones de libras (64,5 €), incluyendo bonificaciones. Koundé será jugador del club de Stanford Bridge hasta 2027. https://t.co/UV8HeDwJQb — José Manuel García (@butacondelgarci) July 20, 2022

The only spanner in the works is potentially Barcelona, but they seem to have finally exhausted their financial magic toolbox and got no more actual spanners left (especially as they still need funds to complete the César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso deals).

Dare we say this is happening? After all this time?

It’s happening!