Chelsea have stepped up the chase for centre back Jules Koundé once again, this time after both Nathan Aké and Presnel Kimpembe dropped out of the picture, and according to the latest reports, we are indeed getting very close to making a deal.

(Though Kimpembe is still seen as a possible alternative, if he could be convinced, while young Joško Gvardiol’s name returned to the rumor mill recently as well, but still without any real hope of even an opportunity for a transfer.)

The same source who told me #CFC were confident about signing Raheem Sterling weeks ago is now saying the same about Jules Kounde…did joke though that it was the case last year too. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 19, 2022

We’ve been here before a few times, including most notably this time last year, but as per Ben Jacobs, Gianluca Di Marzio, Marca, and several others, Chelsea should be agreeing a deal with Sevilla worth around €60m, including add-ons, in the next few hours. This is pretty much in line with our most recent reported bid of €55m, not including add-ons, a fee below Sevilla’s initial demands.

Chelsea expect to agree a fee with Sevilla for Jules Kounde today for around €60 million, including add ons. Sevilla want a deal wrapped up by Thursday latest when they travel to Portugal. Kounde very open to #CFC move and expects to know his next club by end of week. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 20, 2022

So what’s changed in this rodeo other than Chelsea pushing for a deal?

The biggest factor is perhaps Sevilla wanting to wrap things up themselves as they begin preseason preparations in earnest, but Barcelona finally running out of financial shenanigans levers to pull has probably helped as well. The bidding war that Sevilla have been hoping for has not really materialized, with Barca remaining largely in the periphery.

In the meantime, Koundé is training at the gym and thanking supporters who crowded Sevilla’s training ground today.