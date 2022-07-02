 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona ready to push through Marcos Alonso transfer at ‘less than €10m’ — report

Make it so

By David Pasztor
/ new
Spain v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Having pulled a financial lever or two to add some liquidity to their accounts, Barcelona may be ready to make some moves, including finally pushing through their long-expected and supposedly long-agreed move for Marcos Alonso.

The 31-year-old left wing-back all but confirmed his intention to sign with Barca a few months ago already, but with a year left on his contract at Chelsea, we weren’t exactly just going to give him away (see also: César Azpilicueta). Now, according to Barcelona-based Sport (via Mail), the Blaugrana are close to reaching an agreement and a deal around or just below €10m is expected to be finalized soon: maybe next week but certainly before their preseason tour of the US begins in a couple weeks.

(That same report claims the Azpilicueta situation is more complicated, so we’ll see if that follows a similar trajectory eventually.)

If true, this wouldn’t be a bad deal for Chelsea all things considered, both in terms of the finances and in terms of squad planning — though whether it would be Emerson or Ian Maatsen or some other name slated to take over backup duties for Ben Chilwell is not clear at the moment.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...