Chelsea’s hunt for a second big-money center back signing this summer continues, but somehow, after all these weeks and months, we’re right back to where we started. Having struck out on Matthijs De Ligt, Nathan Aké and now Presnel Kimpembe as well, with the latter deciding to stay at PSG (as per L’Equipe), we are back to checking out Sevilla’s Jules Koundé.

Jules Koundé had looked set to become a Chelsea player last summer already, and while that fell apart back then and the track had cooled in recent weeks, we’ve started chopping away the overgrowth and clearing a path to him once more. In fact, according to multiple reports in Spain, including ABC de Sevilla and Diario AS, we have made our “first formal offer” of this summer, valued at €55m plus add-ons.

| Sources said that Kounde’s operation is on the right track. There is already an agreement with the player and negotiations with Sevilla are underway on a base price of €55M. [@gerardromero] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/aMLa621uzB — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 18, 2022

However, in yet another familiar twist, this is not quite satisfactory for Sevilla. They are continuing to hold out for €60-65m, which they hope to get by creating a bidding war between Chelsea and Barcelona, who continue to pull money out of thin air.

So, who’s going to blink first?