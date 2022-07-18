Kepa Arrizabalaga is keen on seeing the pitch a bit more often than he has in the last couple years, and Serie A side Napoli are offering him a chance to do that with a season-long loan deal, as per the Daily Mail and Marca (via Football Italia).

There may be a few other options on the table for Kepa this summer as well, though they would all likely require favorable subsidies from Chelsea to actually turn into reality. And Napoli may not even need a starting goalkeeper, unless Alex Meret decides to leave the club despite being in line to replace David Ospina as the starter this year.

With Édouard Mendy firmly holding down the starting position at Chelsea, just as he’s done since the summer of 2020, Kepa has seen limited opportunities. The world’s most expensive goalkeeper has made just 29 appearances, and just 11 in the Premier League in that time. His departure would elevate Marcus Bettinelli into the primary backup role — though this is all just speculation at this point.