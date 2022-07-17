Tiémoué Bakayoko is currently training with AC Milan, in accordance with the terms of his two-year loan deal. But his future remains all but assured, with the Rossoneri looking to break the loan but Chelsea not looking to take the 27-year-old midfielder back.

To the rescue might come Olympique Marseille, who have reportedly agreed a four-year contract with Bakayoko. According to Foot Mercato, the deal is only being held up by a minor concern — namely, the Marseille head coach’s disagreement with the move. Seems rather crucial! They are however trying to change his mind and “unlock” the situation.

The report adds that there is also “strong interest” from Valencia and their new head coach, Gennaro Gattuso (who’s worked twice with Bakayoko already), so perhaps a resolution will indeed be found soon. Talk of a four-year deal should bode well in terms of a potential transfer fee, too — not necessarily a large fee, but a fee nonetheless.

Make it so!