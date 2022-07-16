Official: Chelsea sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli!

Chelsea have moved swiftly to secure the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, making him our second major signing of the summer and, in theory, a most excellent replacement for Antonio Rüdiger.

Koulibaly arrives for a cool €40m transfer fee, clutching a four-year deal that rewards him handsomely for his successes at Napoli, and sets the expectations for them to continue at Chelsea as well.

Introducing our second signing of the summer! #KoulibalyIsChelsea — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022

The Senegal international had been on Chelsea’s radar for quite some time, with associated transfer sagas often dominating summer windows, especially 5-6 years ago. Now 31, Koulibably certainly has the experience and the skillset to make an immediate impact.

“Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea. A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Kalidou! Let’s win some things!