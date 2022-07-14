All that’s left now is the official announcement, with Kalidou Koulibaly reported passing his medical today and putting pen-to-paper on his four-year contract with Chelsea. Once that’s done, he’s set to hop on a plane and jet out to the US, linking up with the squad in Los Angeles Las Vegas this weekend.

Kalidou Koulibaly signs his contract as new Chelsea player following the main part of medical tests already completed today. #CFC



Official statement pending, then it will be completed - second signing after Sterling. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

Chelsea have moved quite quickly in agreeing this transfer with Napoli, but we still seem to have been able to get it done at a semi-reasonable €40m outlay. The 31-year-old had been linked many times with the Blues over the past 5-6 years, but we were never really able to make any progress even if our intentions may have been true.

In any case, the big center back is now, at long last, (almost officially) a Chelsea player, and that should certainly bode well for our defense going forward. Wonder if he will get to take the No.26 shirt, which he has had at Napoli for the past eight years...