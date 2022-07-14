 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kalidou Koulibaly passes medical, signs Chelsea contract — report

By David Pasztor
Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli gestures at the end of the... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

All that’s left now is the official announcement, with Kalidou Koulibaly reported passing his medical today and putting pen-to-paper on his four-year contract with Chelsea. Once that’s done, he’s set to hop on a plane and jet out to the US, linking up with the squad in Los Angeles Las Vegas this weekend.

Chelsea have moved quite quickly in agreeing this transfer with Napoli, but we still seem to have been able to get it done at a semi-reasonable €40m outlay. The 31-year-old had been linked many times with the Blues over the past 5-6 years, but we were never really able to make any progress even if our intentions may have been true.

In any case, the big center back is now, at long last, (almost officially) a Chelsea player, and that should certainly bode well for our defense going forward. Wonder if he will get to take the No.26 shirt, which he has had at Napoli for the past eight years...

Soccer - FA Barclays Premiership - Chelsea Centenary Event - London Hilton Photo by Henry Browne - PA Images via Getty Images

