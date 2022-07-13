Chelsea are set to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and have personal terms agreed with Nathan Aké, but apparently we might not be done with center back signings just yet. Next on the list is Jules Koundé , Gleison Bremer , Presnel Kimpembe — in fact, we’re now “in talks” with PSG for him, according to the Guardian.

Of course, getting Aké would require meeting Manchester City’s £40m asking price, which we might find a bit too rich for our taste, so this could be just an alternative option. Kimpembe was already linked a few weeks ago, when PSG looked all but set to sign Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar. That may be happening now, which could in turn make Kimpembe available.

Obviously, Thomas Tuchel is well familiar with the 26-year-old France international who has been at PSG since age 10. Speaking of club-lifers, yet another center back signing could very well have a negative impact on Levi Colwill’s prospects, and rumors to his exit have sprung up already once again in the last few hours as well. That would be most unfortunate, if not entirely unexpected because Chelsea is as Chelsea does.