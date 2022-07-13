When Ian Maatsen called off his loan move to Feyenoord the other week, there was hope that it was because of a possible first-team chance with Chelsea. As it turns out, that’s not quite the case.

The 20-year-old was not picked to go on the USA Tour, and has now reportedly arranged a different loan instead. According to The Athletic, that deal will see him join recently relegated Burnley for the season ahead.

It’s been a summer of great change for the Clarets, back down in the second division but under new leadership, with the legendary Vincent Kompany taking over as manager last month after ten years of Sean Dyche. Maatsen, who performed well for Coventry City in the same division last season, should be able to make good impact for Burnley as well as they hope to bounce straight back up.

Maatsen has two years left on his current Chelsea deal, with an option for an additional year. The loan is expected to be finalized by the weekend.