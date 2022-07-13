Having just confirmed the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Chelsea are set to make another major signing — and this one very much a needed one! According to multiple reports, including the Telegraph and The Athletic, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Napoli for the transfer of center back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The agreed fee is the same as the initial rumors were expecting, a nice round €40m (£34m) without any significant add-ons or bonuses. We reached this accord quite quickly and efficiently, perhaps surprisingly so, given our previous history in dealing with the Napoli brass.

Chelsea have agreed a £34m deal to sign Koulibaly from Napoli #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 13, 2022

And personal terms with the player had been agreed the day before already, so it’s now time for medicals and signatures and then another official announcement.

Koulibaly is supposedly on his way to LA already to do all that and begin training with the team.

Koulibaly due to fly to LA tonight and do his medical in the States and joining pre-season — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 13, 2022

The Senegal international had long been a target for the Blues, with Chelsea first linked back in 2016 and then repeatedly through the many years since. Koulibaly may be 31 now, but he’s been practically indestructible and undroppable at the heart of the Napoli backline for the past eight years, so hopefully that continues for at least the next five four at Chelsea.

Now we’re cooking!