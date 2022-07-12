After sending Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, Chelsea have had two offers accepted for attacking players: by Manchester City for Raheem Sterling, who is set to join us, and by Leeds United for Raphinha, who is not, after deciding to wait for his dream club Barcelona instead.

After much delay and even more financial handwaving, those wishes are getting closer to being fulfilled. According to the Guardian, Barcelona have finally made an acceptable bid, with Leeds expected to agree to the initial €58m (£49m) offer, with add-ons that could see the fee rise to €68m total. The offer is not quite as good as Chelsea’s, but apparently it’s close enough to make everyone happy (well, except Chelsea).

Good for them, I guess. In the meantime we continue to look for more attackers and defenders, though the latter part of those activities have proven less than successful thus far.