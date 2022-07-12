Promising young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina’s on-again, off-again transfer to Chelsea is on again, again. The 18-year-old has been linked with multiple teams this summer, including Wolves, Real Madrid, and a few others probably, but it sounds like we have won the race and have a “verbal agreement” in place.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the agreement is a result of direct talks between the Fire and Todd Boehly, who evidently is building upon the groundwork laid under the previous ownership. Guess we must really like this guy!

Of course, a verbal agreement is just that, nothing on paper and certainly nothing official, but Romano adds that an actual bid will go in “this week” to the tune of £10m (plus add-ons), which is in line with (the upper range) of previously rumored fees. Slonina would spend at least the remainder of this season with the Fire, though at the moment, Édouard Mendy’s well entrenched as our starting goalkeeper, so Slonina certainly would have some time to keep developing on loan elsewhere.