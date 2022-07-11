Chelsea area about to confirm the signing of Raheem Sterling, but evidently we cannot go the rest of the summer transfer window without being linked with more unnecessary players to bolster the attack. (And miss out on seven weeks of easy clicks?! Don’t be daft!)

But since Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé are about to sign with Barcelona somehow — presumably for real money, not the notes grabbed from boxes of Monopoly — we need a new name for the Chelsea rumor mill. Enter Serge Gnabry, ex-Arsenal.

The man who was once deemed not good enough by Tony Pulis at West Brom has put together four excellent seasons for Bayern Munich, but has just one year left on his contract at the moment. You can surely fill in the rest from there, with the Germany international getting linked to various teams, having yet to agree an extension.

Serge Gnabry is a person of interest to Chelsea, who are talking to AC Milan about offloading Hakim Ziyech #cfc https://t.co/0Iz6y5apYs — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 11, 2022

Chelsea are not the first, nor are we the last team to get linked, though we may be one of the more unlikely ones to succeed. While both the Telegraph and the Mail are claiming that we’re “eyeing a swoop” for the man about to turn 27, we are doing so quite “tentatively” at the moment, which is to say we’re doing nothing of the sort. The Guardian also toss in Rafael Leão because why not.

Meanwhile, Gnabry himself is apparently quite loyal to Arsenal, who chucked him to the side Chelsea-style, and would never want to do an Ashley Cole or Olivier Giroud and win trophies in West London. His loss, to be sure.

Or his gain when he eventually signs his contract extension at Bayern. Next!