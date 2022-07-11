The last bits of administrative details and necessities are being completed and finalized for Raheem Sterling’s £47.5m transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea, with the 27-year-old reportedly passing his medical and about to be on his way to Los Angeles to link up with the rest of the squad in preseason training.

On Chelsea: expecting Raheem Sterling to join the group in LA this week - potentially Tuesday. Raphinha, however, is off to Barcelona. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) July 10, 2022

As per Fabrizio Romano, it’s only a matter of time for the official announcement, which may or may not confirm that the five-year contract agreed also includes a club-option for a sixth season. We can only hope Sterling becomes such an unparalleled success that picking up that option five years from now will be a no-brainer!

Raheem Sterling has completed main part of medical tests in London yesterday, contract signed until June 2027 plus option for further season as new Chelsea player. Matter of time for the official statement. #CFC



It's all signed also between clubs with Manchester City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

With Sterling in the fold soon, Chelsea should be (and hopefully will be) able to focus on other needed signings this summer (i.e. defense), especially as both Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé look set to sign for Barcelona after their little (or big) transfer sagas.