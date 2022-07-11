 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raheem Sterling medical done; expected to join Chelsea training in USA on Tuesday — reports

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

The last bits of administrative details and necessities are being completed and finalized for Raheem Sterling’s £47.5m transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea, with the 27-year-old reportedly passing his medical and about to be on his way to Los Angeles to link up with the rest of the squad in preseason training.

As per Fabrizio Romano, it’s only a matter of time for the official announcement, which may or may not confirm that the five-year contract agreed also includes a club-option for a sixth season. We can only hope Sterling becomes such an unparalleled success that picking up that option five years from now will be a no-brainer!

With Sterling in the fold soon, Chelsea should be (and hopefully will be) able to focus on other needed signings this summer (i.e. defense), especially as both Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé look set to sign for Barcelona after their little (or big) transfer sagas.

