Having agreed personal terms last week with the player and having had a verbal agreement in place with his team for just about as long, Chelsea have now reached a full agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Raheem Sterling.

The agreed upon fee is apparently £47.5m, with a few minor add-ons potentially taking it to a nice round £50m.

Chelsea fee for Sterling is £47.5m with add ons to take it to £50m. Very, very tidy business. One down... — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 9, 2022

As per the Athletic, Chelsea are now in the process of setting up a medical for Sterling in London before booking him on a flight to America to link up with the rest of the first-team sometime next week.

Because Sterling broke onto the scene as just a teenager, it feels like he’s been around forever. But he’s still just 27, and ostensibly still in the prime of his career. He will certainly be expected to perform to such expectations in a Blue shirt — especially as he’s being paid accordingly at the top of Chelsea’s wage structure — with Thomas Tuchel said to be placing great faith in his abilities.

Here we go, Raheem!