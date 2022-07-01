Having mortgaged 10 per cent of their TV rights for the next quarter century, Barcelona have seemingly managed to scratch together the funds necessary to satisfy Leeds United’s asking price for Raphinha. (Possibly by also reprioritizing their own intentions, and giving up on Robert Lewandowski.)

As per Gerard Romero (via Barca Blaugranes), the Blaugrana are set to match Chelsea’s €60m bid (in three installments) and thus likely secure the 25-year-old’s signing. Chelsea had our bid accepted earlier this week, but Raphinha had been holding out hope for Barca, and it looks like he’s going to get his wish. So that’s unfortunate, but if his heart isn’t fully Blue, then it’s probably for the best.

Barça y Leeds, apunto de cerrar el acuerdo por Raphinha. El Barça ofrece cifra alrededor de 60M



Barça y Raphinha han acordado un sueldo de 6M netos por temporada.



Obviously, nothing’s set in stone still, but it sure looks like we’re going to get gazumped, just as we had gazumped Arsenal to get into this position in the first place.

With Richarlison also off the table, Chelsea are suddenly down to just Raheem Sterling in terms of potential attacking reinforcements, unless we do in fact make a play for Ousmane Dembele. (Though Lewandowski might now be available,too?) Then again, we need defense (and/or midfield) more anyway, so maybe we should focus on those things...