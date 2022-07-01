Chelsea may be looking to add a few different options to our attack next season, with strong links to both Raheem Sterling and Raphinha, but if we really want to get crazy with the cheese whiz, we could try to get Neymar instead.

The most expensive player in football history is on appropriately massive wages and a massively long-term contract at PSG, but apparently he’s also “considering leaving” right now with the club also “happy for him to depart”. His agent, Pini Zahavi, who had very close ties with Chelsea’s previous administration, is looking to identify potential suitors, though naturally that list will be very, very short.

The list does feature Chelsea however, with ESPN reporting that “contact has been made” with the Blues, though it’s unknown at this point whether we would be keen on the now 30-year-old superstar. We do know that Thiago Silva would be keen, and obviously the coaching staff are quite familiar with Neymar as well from their time together in Paris.

I can’t even begin to imagine the finances that would be involved in any deal for Neymar, though I suppose a Lukaku-esque loan arrangement might not be impossible — that’s speculation on my part, but hey, this is fantasy football territory.