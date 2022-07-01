Chelsea and Lazio continue to be linked over several players, including but possibly not limited to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Emerson Palmieri, but it’s the latter who seems most likely to actually be part of a transfer between the two clubs.

The 27-year-old, back from his (pretty good?) season-long loan at Olympique Lyonnais, is once again slated for backup duty, at best, behind Ben Chilwell, and perhaps just third-choice if Marcos Alonso ends up staying because Barcelona have no money left for him. That obviously wouldn’t do for the Italy international with a World Cup squad spot up for grabs before the end of the calendar year.

But Emerson did sign a multi-year extension last summer before heading out, which means that with two years still left on his contract, Chelsea do have some leverage in the situation. According to reports, that leverage has manifested itself in a €15m asking price, which certainly isn’t unreasonable in current market conditions for a full-time senior Italy international — and possibly slightly less than what we were hoping for last summer, even.

Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness) claim that Lazio are prioritizing Emerson at the moment, and are not interested in complicating the deal with any sort of part-exchange or multi-player arrangement. Straight cash, which would do us just fine.