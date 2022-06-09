Raheem Sterling has been putting out the vibes for the past few weeks, hoping to catch an eye in the transfer market, and if the Telegraph’s “exclusive” is to be believed, he’s managed to succeed in doing so. Chelsea are apparently “weighing up a bid”, though there are others eyeing Sterling as well. But Chelsea are supposedly the only Premier League team vying for his hand feet at the moment.

Sterling, who’s still only just 27, has been consistently excellent throughout his career, and has scored in double digits (all competitions) in each of the nine seasons, despite playing mostly as a winger. If we’re looking to add goals to the team, we could do worse, though City’s asking price is said to be an eye-watering £50-60m, which is quite outrageous for a wantaway player about to enter the final year of his contract. City, of all teams, can of course eat that transfer fee out of principle, though it’s not like they will be hurting for attacking options anyway.

One would assume that we’re not bringing in any attacking players without letting some of our own go, presumably starting with Romelu Lukaku, and maybe one (or more) of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, or Timo Werner — though other than Lukaku, the rumor mill has been fairly quiet on the other three (some highly speculative speculation aside).