Romelu Lukaku’s swift exit seems to be inching closer to reality with every passing day, with reports claiming today that Chelsea would in fact be open to this possibility, as long as it makes “financial sense”.

So what does that mean for a situation that began without making any financial sense in the first place?

According to Goal, it’s a loan fee of €25m. According to the Guardian, that fee is actually £25m, which is more like €30m, but currencies are hard and often confusing for the rumor mill. The Guardian’s report does make it very clear that Chelsea would need Inter to cover a “heavy portion” of Lukaku’s club record £325k weekly wages. Previous “salary-sharing” reports talked about a potential 33 per cent wage cut as well, but there’s no mention of anything like that in this one.

Either way, it sounds like everyone wants to make this happen, but the question remains whether it’s financially at all feasible. Money talks loudest, as usual.

As far as potential makeweights, Andrea Bastoni looks set to stay at Inter though Milan Škriniar could be a possibility yet. (Yay!)