The Boehly era is upon us, with manager Thomas Tuchel apparently leading the transfer charge. Our stated agenda is to rebuild, first and foremost the defense but also the midfield that slowly starting to show its age. One player who might be on our radar for that second part is PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, as per a report from Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old Côte d’Ivoire international arrived at PSV from Toulouse on a five-year contract in 2020. He quickly established himself as a pillar of their outfit, with 58 appearances, many of which have come alongside captain and former Chelsea man Marco van Ginkel. PSV finished runners-up in the Eredivisie the last two seasons, but did win this year’s Dutch Cup.

With Chelsea set to lose out on AS Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni to Real Madrid, Sangaré could fit the mould of a potential successor to N’Golo Kanté. He has been a defensive standout for PSV, and would cost maybe a third of the €100m Madrid are paying for Tchouaméni. Sangaré’s contract is believed to include a €35m release clause.

Also, crucially, unlike Tchouaméni, Sangaré apparently wants to move to the Premier League, and perhaps as soon as this summer — though Chelsea are not the only ones looking his way, with Manchester United and former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag also interested.