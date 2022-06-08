Romelu Lukaku could be heading back to Inter Milan this summer after just a year at Chelsea, but if he gets his way, that could have some repercussions on Inter’s overall summer plans — “change the scenario of the market,” as Gazzette dello Sport put it.

It could, for example, factor into the futures of Lautaro Martínez, Andrea Bastoni, or Milan Škriniar. All three have been linked tentatively with exits, but the financial impact of Lukaku’s loan could provide a shift in those situation, and opens up speculation about them possibly being included in a part-exchange, even if such things rarely, if ever, happen.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea themselves have already “asked about” Škriniar. Unfortunately, the two teams are “some distance apart on valuation” for the 27-year-old center back, who’s been a rock for Inter over the past five years, hardly ever missing a minute, let alone a game.

Škriniar has just one year left on his current contract, so perhaps if we keep poking around, we might land upon something. Antonio Conte’s Spurs have also been tenuously linked.