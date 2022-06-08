Saúl thanks teammates for not letting him ‘fall apart’ at Chelsea

Saúl Ñíguez has confirmed recent reports — and also just the general lay of the land — that he’s leaving Chelsea at the end of his loan contract this month, and heading back to Atlético Madrid.

The 27-year-old leaves after a season spent almost entirely on the periphery of the first-team, with few highlights and quite a few lowlights, but also just a whole lot of nothing in between. Saúl knew even back then that his horrendous first appearance(s) would be hard to overcome, and that indeed proved to be the case. But he kept working and kept supporting his teammates, and as he bids us goodbye on social media, he also gives those teammates credit for their support back as well.

Hello blues, I’m writing to take my leave of you. I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure. Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy. Little by little things got better. Everything in life serves to improve and learn, and that’s what I take from this adventure. I’d like to thank the club for trying to take care of every detail to make me feel at home. I’d also like to give recognition to each worker, thank you. Thank you for making this club much bigger. Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the staff for making it possible for me to win titles with the blue shirt. But above all, I wanted to thank my treammates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you! -Saúl Ñíguez; source: Instagram

Good luck in your future endeavors, Saúl, wherever they may lead you!