Transfer tsar Thomas Tuchel’s first course of action may be to sign off on some sort of deal to send Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan. It seems to be quite clearly what Romelu himself wants, and considering that Tuchel used our club record signing mostly as a body to warm the benches in the last few months, he’s probably not losing too much sleep over it either.

Over the last few weeks, Lukaku has been painted as a man grafting feverishly behind the scenes to engineer this possibility, and all that hard work seems to be bearing fruit. Both Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Chelsea and Inter Milan are set for “direct talks” after the groundwork laid by Lukaku and his intermediaries, and that surely means that we’re at the very least willing to consider this possibility.

Of course, any agreement would mostly likely involve a loan, perhaps with an option, though we’d get to keep joint custody of his wages, so we’ve got that going for us, which is terrible. Mistakes were made.