Chelsea linked with Gabriel Jesus to help motivate Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus looks set to leave Manchester City after his worst season for the club yet — though one that still saw him score 13 goals in all competitions despite limited playing time, to reach nearly 100 goals for the club (95 to be exact) since joining in January 2017.

That said, the 25-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, has never quite been able to establish himself as solid first-choice for Pep Guardiola in all those years and despite all those (often crucial) goals, and that’s unlikely to change with both Erling Haaland and Julian Álvarez coming in this summer. And so, he’s out there, looking, spreading the good word.

Arsenal’s front line were deemed most in need of saving, and they’ve been strongly linked with coming to Jesus for some time now. They might have even agreed personal terms already. But City may be holding out for a miracle something unreasonable, like £50m or more. That’s a lot of money for a player whom they don’t need and who probably wants to leave to be the featured guy somewhere else.

So, what are they to do? Apply some pressure in terms of transfer rumors, obviously! Enter Spurs (unlikely), Real Madrid (actually can’t due to non-EU registration rules), and Chelsea. You can always count on a Chelsea rumor to start motivating some wheels to turn.

Diario AS claim that we are “very interested” in Jesus, but are still being hampered by our sanctions, which have been lifted already, though the report seems to be under the impression that they haven’t. Obviously, we’re a bit behind other teams in such pursuits either way, including any potential attempt at hijacking a potential Arsenal deal.

But hey, we’re in the middle of Silly Season, so this is the gospel that we’ve got to love.