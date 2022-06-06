If Romelu Lukaku worked as hard on the football pitch as he seems to be working off of it to engineer a return to Inter Milan after just twelve months, maybe his time back at Chelsea would’ve turned out a bit better as well.

Is that harsh? That may be harsh.

But still ... the man’s trying to move heaven and earth and the upside-down, too, certainly as far as the rumor mill’s concerned. And without official representation, it’s largely all him, plus some lawyer.

The latest word from fair Italia is that Lukaku’s been laying the groundwork for many months now, and is pushing for a two-year loan move. And while Chelsea are not too keen on taking the financial hit, we are apparently open to a “salary-sharing” agreement, which may be in addition to the 33 per cent wage cut he’s willing to take, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. Di Marzio adds that because Chelsea agreed to pay last summer’s transfer fee in installments, we might be able to get creative with some of the necessary financing (loan fees, options) as well.

That all sounds very, very speculative indeed, but while all reports agree that this still seems unlikely, they also agree that Lukaku’s trying his very best. And often, where there is a will, there is a way...