Marcel Halstenberg chooses RB Leipzig over Chelsea — report

Oh?

By David Pasztor
new
SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2022 Photo by Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Marcel Halstenberg is not a name we’ve seen linked with Chelsea before (sometimes secrets can still be kept in the transfer market), but if a report from Sky Germany’s to be believed, we were in “concrete talks” with him before the 30-year-old chose to extend his contract with RB Leipzig for two years instead. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the month.

Halstenberg’s age puts this story on shaky ground from Chelsea’s perspective, though I suppose there is some merit in potentially bringing in a veteran defender — a la Thiago Silva — to help fill the gap(s) left by Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen (and perhaps also César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso). Of course, Halstenberg is no Silva, though before being injured for much of this past season, he had been a key player for Leipzig the previous five years. Tall and rangy, he can play either center or left back, or even left wing-back.

One potentially interesting corollary to all this is with Halstenberg staying, Leipzig might be more willing to entertain talks for Joško Gvardiol maybe?

