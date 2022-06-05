Former Borussia Dortmund teammates Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembélé are making headlines these days in the rumor mill, with one possibly leaving and the other possibly coming to Chelsea (to play for their former head coach at BVB, incidentally).

While Pulisic has recently talked about looking forward to the future at Chelsea — especially under new American ownership, who would surely like to keep the USA’s biggest soccer star — he’s also been quite clear throughout the season that he would like to play more (and play more often in attack). The 23-year-old may not have fully lived up to expectations at Chelsea yet, at least not consistently, but there would be no shortage of interest for his signature, if he were to become truly available.

One of the latest and potentially one of the most realistic in that regard could be Liverpool, who are apparently monitoring the situation. Sadio Mané has made it clear he wants to leave, and Pulisic would be a useful replacement — and fit Liverpool’s ethos of signing players just a step away from being world class, and then helping them to take that step.

TRUE✅ @LFC is interested in Christian Pulisic (23) as replacement for Sadio Mané (@FCBayern ) @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain closely linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé, and there may even be “growing confidence” that we will win the fight for his signature. Dembélé’s set to become a free agent at the end of the month, and that makes the one-time second most expensive player in the world one of the most coveted (and economically favorable) signings this summer.

Dembélé’s arrival would surely mean the exit of at least one of Pulisic, Timo Werner, or Hakim Ziyech — the three players current reports agree are closest to the exit door at Chelsea.

There is certainly a growing confidence, especially with PSG bringing in Campos, who isn’t as intent on signing him as Leonardo. Chelsea have made contact. One to watch next week. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2022